Man accused of spying on woman in restroom at Love’s Truck Stop

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some unwanted attention landed a Lowndes County man in jail.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Columbus police responded to a Peeping Tom call at Love’s Truck Stop.

Police said Curtis Fondren went into the women’s restroom after he saw a woman go in there.

They said he then got in the stall next to hers and stuck his head under the wall of the stall.

The woman said he continued to look and reach under the stall after she continuously asked him to leave her alone.

The woman also said she did not know the suspect.

Fondren was arrested and charged with Felony Peeping Tom.

He is in jail awaiting his initial appearance.

