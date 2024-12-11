Man accused of stabbing another man over a game in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man has been accused of stabbing another man over a video game.

31-year-old Leandrae Richey was charged with aggravated assault.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the incident happened Monday night in the 1400 block of Drake Circle.

Witnesses told deputies that Richey and the victim were playing a video game when an argument started.

The two went into the backyard of the home and that’s where the victim was cut, according to those same witnesses.

Deputies say Richey ran from the scene before they arrived.

Hawkins told WCBI the victim had surgery.

Richey’s bond has been set at $25,000.

