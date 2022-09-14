Man accused of stealing and flying plane in North Miss. appeared in federal court

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of stealing a plane and flying around North Mississippi causing fear and panic has his first appearance in federal court on Wednesday.

During the brief initial appearance in Federal Court, Patterson’s attorney Tony Farese requested a psychological evaluation for his client.

Farese says Patterson has a history of emotional and mental issues.

Patterson faces federal charges of damaging an airplane and making terroristic threats while damaging a plane.

Patterson is accused of stealing a twin-engine king air from Tupelo Regional Airport on the morning of September 3rd circling around West Tupelo and threatening to crash it into the west main Walmart.

For several hours much of Tupelo was shut down as stores were closed and streets were blocked during the ordeal.

About five hours after he took off Patterson landed the plane in a soybean field in Tippah County.