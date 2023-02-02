Man accused of stealing from tornado victim busted for growing marijuana

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of stealing from a tornado victim is also busted for growing marijuana.

57-year-old Angelo Kelly is charged with grand larceny, manufacturing marijuana, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said deputies were called to the Prairie home Monday after a neighbor spotted Kelly on the property.

Deputies found some stolen items on Kelly’s trailer when they arrived at the damaged house.

The next day, investigators went to Kelly’s house on Davidson Line Road and found 13 marijuana plants in grow tents.

Those tents were found in an outbuilding.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter