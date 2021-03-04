Man accused of stealing gravel from Lost Corner Road

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Many people need gravel to improve their driveway.

It’s just not a good idea to go steal some from a muddy road.

Gary Alivs Jr. is accused of using a Bobcat to scoop up some gravel from Lost Corner Road.

He rented the equipment to get the rocks.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook says Alivs intended to take part of the road back to his Itawamba County home to upgrade his driveway.

Alivs’s plan got sticky pretty quickly when he got stuck in the mud.

Now, Alvis is charged with petit larceny.

His bond is set at five hundred dollars.