WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of taking a car is in jail but the vehicle hasn’t been found.

Nathan Cotton was arrested in Neshoba County on Wednesday night.

Winston County deputies believe he took a white Dodge car earlier this week.

Sheriff Jason Pugh says the vehicle was taken from a home on Highway 397.

The car’s license plate is FRG8235.

If you have any information about the crime call Winston County Crime Stoppers.