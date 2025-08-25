Man accused of taking equipment from Lion Hills Center and Golf Course

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Local police need the community’s help identifying a man accused of taking equipment from Lion Hills Center and Golf Course.

The suspect was caught on video twice, breaking in and stealing equipment and tools from the Lion Hills storage facility.

The first incident happened on July 24, at around 3:45 am.

Then, on August 12, the same unknown suspect broke into the facility again and took several more items.

If you have any information on who the suspect may be, please contact Columbus Police, East Mississippi Community College Campus Police, or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

Charges are possible.

