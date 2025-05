Man accused of trying to set cars on fire in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man has been accused of trying to set cars on fire.

34-year-old Martel McEwen is being charged with 3rd and 4th degree arson.

Oxford police were called to Eastover Drive back on May 15.

There was a report of a man attempting to light vehicles on fire.

Officers found that two vehicles were covered in lighter fluid.

One of them had burn damage.

