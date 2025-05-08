Man accused of unemployment conception fraud in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man has been accused of swindling unemployment money.

Benjamin Coleman was arrested by special agents from the State Auditor’s office.

He allegedly falsified weekly certification sheets to get unemployment funds from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

State Auditor Shad White said this arrest is part of Operation Payback.

It investigates unemployment compensation fraud.

The Auditor’s office told WCBI that Coleman’s primary address is Columbus, but the alleged acts happened in Forrest County.

