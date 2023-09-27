Man allegedly shoplifts boots from Lowndes Farm Supply
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – These boots were made for walking but you have to pay for them.
Lowndes Farm Supply said this man took a pair of Georgia Boots this week from the store and did not pay for them.
He left in a black Nissan Altima.
The reported theft happened Monday afternoon, just before 4 p.m.
A police report was filed.
If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662)494-0109 or Lowndes Farm Supply at (662)328-3481.
