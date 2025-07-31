Man and woman wanted by the Amory Police Department

Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – A man and woman are wanted by the Amory Police Department on felony charges.

Christopher Austin Tedford was last seen in Columbus. He is wanted in connection with Felony Shoplifting and Felony Escape charges.

Tedford is 5’5 and 175 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Police are also searching for Heather Maranda Russ in connection with Felony Shoplifting charges.

Russ is 5’3 and 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tedford or Russ, contact Amory Police or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.