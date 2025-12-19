Man arrested, accused of kidnapping in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is being held without bond, accused of taking someone and holding them against their will.
Monday, Tupelo Police were called to South Green Street for a possible kidnapping.
A family member of the victim told officers that the victim’s ex-boyfriend came to the home, took the victim’s cellphone, and then left with the victim.
The victim signaled a family member to call the police.
Officers found the victim a short time later. They confirmed that they had been taken against their will and threatened with injury.
On Wednesday, December 17, police arrested a suspect, Chavis Dilworth.
Dilworth is charged with one count of Kidnapping.
He is being held without bond in the Lee County Jail.