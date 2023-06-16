Man arrested, accused of threatening Calhoun County sheriff, prosecutor

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Derma man was accused of threatening to kill the Calhoun County sheriff and county prosecutor.

40-year-old Gary Howell was charged with two counts of making terroristic threats.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said Howell sent several threatening text messages to someone he thought was the sheriff.

County Prosecutor Tina Scott was also allegedly named in the texts on Monday evening.

The U.S. Marshals, along with the State Bureau of Narcotics and Investigations helped in the investigation.

Howell will make his first court appearance on June 16.

The incident remains under investigation.

