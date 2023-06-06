Man arrested, accused of threatening Lowndes Co. sheriff on social media

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man was accused of threatening to kill Sheriff Eddie Hawkins in a Facebook post.

Phillip Parker was arrested on Main Street Tuesday afternoon by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

In the social media post, it is written in quotation marks and all caps: “I AM GOING TO KILL SHERIFF EDDIE HAWKINS!”

Parker was taken to the Lowndes County jail.

He was charged with cyberstalking.

Parker has had run-ins with law enforcement before, including a pursuit and a stolen police cruiser.

Bond for this latest charge has not been set.

