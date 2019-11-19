Man arrested after 7 trafficking victims found in car: Police
Police said they also found methamphetamine and other illegal substances in the car
12M ago
Four shootings in 20 minutes leave 1 dead, 5 injured: Police
Authorities are investigating the shootings
32M ago
Tom Hanks discovers he’s related to Mister Rogers
Hanks is sixth cousins with Rogers, and they share the same great-great-great-great-great grandfather
1H ago
Disney+ user accounts found on hacking sites
Stolen account usernames and passwords are selling for $3 on hacking forums one week after launch, report claims
2H ago
Trump dismisses health rumors and accuses the media of being “sick”
After the president made an unannounced hospital visit this weekend, rumors circulated, without evidence, that he might have suffered a heart attack
2H ago