Man arrested after 7 trafficking victims found in car: Police

By
CBS News
-
0

Man arrested after 7 trafficking victims found in car: Police

Police said they also found methamphetamine and other illegal substances in the car

- Advertisement -

12M ago

Philadelphia Shooting

Four shootings in 20 minutes leave 1 dead, 5 injured: Police

Authorities are investigating the shootings

32M ago

my-post-1.png

Tom Hanks discovers he’s related to Mister Rogers

Hanks is sixth cousins with Rogers, and they share the same great-great-great-great-great grandfather

1H ago

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-DISNEY-D23

Disney+ user accounts found on hacking sites

Stolen account usernames and passwords are selling for $3 on hacking forums one week after launch, report claims

2H ago

U.S. President Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington

Trump dismisses health rumors and accuses the media of being “sick”

After the president made an unannounced hospital visit this weekend, rumors circulated, without evidence, that he might have suffered a heart attack

2H ago

Report a Typo
SHARE