Man arrested after a burglary in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspected Lafayette County burglar didn’t get very far before law enforcement caught up with him.

Friday, Lafayette County deputies were called to a burglary in progress in the County Road 106 area.

While they were waiting for investigators to arrive, deputies saw a man matching the description of the suspect.

They detained him while investigators began gathering evidence and taking statements.

As a result of the investigation, the suspect, Ronnie Renard Gordon, was arrested and charged with Burglary of a Dwelling.

His bond was set at $10,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X