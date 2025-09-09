Man arrested after a drive-by shooting investigation in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory Police have made an arrest in a drive-by shooting investigation.

24-year-old Tah Shakur Hudson of Belden has been arrested.

On August 28, police responded to a home on Wren Street after someone driving a Chevy Impala fired three shots before driving away.

Both the home and a vehicle were hit during the shooting – luckily, no one was injured.

Investigator Rick Jones previously told WCBI that a female suspect was also seen inside the car at the time of the shooting.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument the day before

If you have any other information on this case, please contact Amory PD or Crime Stoppers.

