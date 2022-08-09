Man arrested after allegedly stealing Mantachie police car

ITWAMABA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a Mantachie police car and leading law enforcement on a two county chase.

31-year-old Robert Earl Spradling was taken into custody after spike strips were used to stop him.

Itawamba County investigators say the incident happened Saturday night on Hodges Drive in Mantachie.

Spradling is accused of taking the vehicle while officers were investigating the disturbance call.

Now, he’s charged with grand larceny and felony fleeing.

Bond for Spradling was set at $250,000.