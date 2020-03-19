Man arrested after child found wandering streets in Eupora

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Webster County man was arrested after a four-year-old was found wandering the streets.

Robert Wofford was charged with felony child neglect and possession of marijuana.

- Advertisement -

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies were responded to a call about a child walking in the road on Highway 182, near Piggly Wiggly.

Deputies and a Eupora police officer found the child about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

After investigating, Wofford was arrested.

He remains in jail.