Man arrested after child found wandering streets in Eupora

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Webster County man was arrested after a four-year-old was found wandering the streets.
Robert Wofford was charged with felony child neglect and possession of marijuana.
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies were responded to a call about a child walking in the road on Highway 182, near Piggly Wiggly.
Deputies and a Eupora police officer found the child about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
After investigating, Wofford was arrested.
He remains in jail.