Man arrested after police chase through two counties

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man arrested after a police chase that went through two counties and reached speeds over 150 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended in a fiery crash on Highway 145, just north of Aberdeen.

Okolona Town Marshal Tommy Ivy says officers tried to pull over Perry Robertson Jr. for speeding.

They say the Aberdeen man refused to stop and led them into Monroe County.

Ivy tells WCBI speeds reached 160 miles per hour in the chase.

Investigators have been dealing with cars racing or speeding through the streets of Okolona for the past several weeks.

Robertson is charged with fleeing and eluding, along with nearly two dozen traffic offenses.