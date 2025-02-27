Man arrested after running away from a crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of driving away from a domestic violence call and crashing into another vehicle is arrested.

35-year-old Devirio Frierson was charged with domestic violence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers were called about a domestic situation on Wednesday evening of February 26.

Frierson left the home and was spotted by an officer in the area of 18th Street and 5th Avenue North.

Daughtry told WCBI Frierson drove away when an officer spotted him and then crashed into a vehicle.

Frierson was accused of running from his car after the crash and was eventually captured.

Bond has not been set.

