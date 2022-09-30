Man arrested after running from deputies at safety checkpoint

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County deputies make an arrest after a tussle at a safety checkpoint.

Now, James Dean Hand is charged with resisting arrest and failure to comply with a lawful order by a police officer.

Sheriff Kevin Crook says the checkpoint was at Clay Hill and Liberty Roads on Wednesday.

When deputies ordered Hand out of the vehicle, he allegedly attempted to run away and then fought with deputies on the side of the road.

Crook reports that Hand did have warrants for his arrest before the incident.

He remains in jail on a department of corrections hold.

