Man arrested after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his SUV in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is arrested after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his SUV and killing her.

Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard confirms via Facebook that Dana Keith Brewer was arrested in connection with the death of 58-year-old Cozetta Johnson.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says Johnson was struck by an SUV going south on Highway 45 around 9:20 Friday night.

The incident happened near MLK Drive and South Matubba Street.

Johnson was declared dead at the scene by medics.

Witnesses say Brewer tried to drive away from the scene before first responders were called, but was stopped by on-lookers.

The Aberdeen Police Department is investigating the accident and was assisted at the scene by Monroe County Deputies.