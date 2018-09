STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is in jail tonight after Starkville Police say he was selling guns in a Dollar General Parking lot.

52-year-old Eddie Davis, already a convicted felon, is charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

- Advertisement -

Starkville Police were called to the Dollar General on N Jackson Street.

Police say he was trying to sell fire arms in the parking lot.

His bond has not yet been set.