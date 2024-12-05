Man arrested and charged with aggravated stalking in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford Police make an arrest in an ongoing stalking investigation.

On December 3, officers were contacted by a victim who reported a concerning incident involving suspicious activity near the victims vehicle located in the 1000 block of Belk Boulevard.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the area.

Based on the evidence gathered, a warrant was issued for 39-year-old ben Mikell’s arrest on a charge of aggravated stalking.

Officers later arrested Mikell without incident.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he now awaits an initial appearance.

