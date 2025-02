Man arrested and charged with domestic violence in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County deputies make a domestic violence arrest.

39-year-old Tyquinton Hammond was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said Hammond is accused of causing injuries to a woman this past weekend.

Scott told WCBI that the incident remains under investigation.

The bond for Hammond was set at $10,000.

