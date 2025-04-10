Man arrested and charged with drug possession in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is swapping a hotel room for a jail cell for the time being.

On Sunday, April 6, agents from the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and officers with Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control served a search warrant at a hotel room on McCullough Boulevard in Tupelo.

The search reportedly turned up a felony amount of suspected methamphetamine.

Agents arrested Robert Demond Simmons at the scene.

Simmons is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine.

At the time, he was out on bond for an Aggravated Trafficking of a Controlled Substance charge.

A municipal judge ordered him to be held without bond on the new charge.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.