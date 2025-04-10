Man arrested and charged with drug possession in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is swapping a hotel room for a jail cell for the time being.
On Sunday, April 6, agents from the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and officers with Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control served a search warrant at a hotel room on McCullough Boulevard in Tupelo.
The search reportedly turned up a felony amount of suspected methamphetamine.
Agents arrested Robert Demond Simmons at the scene.
Simmons is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine.
At the time, he was out on bond for an Aggravated Trafficking of a Controlled Substance charge.
A municipal judge ordered him to be held without bond on the new charge.