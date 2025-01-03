Man arrested and charged with felony shoplifting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – While many people were doing last-minute Christmas shopping, Tupelo Police said a local man was busy Christmas *shoplifting*.

On December 22, Tupelo Police were called to the West Main Street Walmart about a shoplifting case.

Employees told officers that a person had been seen leaving the store with several items that had not been paid for.

The investigation into the case led police to identify the suspect as Michael Browning.

Browning was arrested on Tuesday, December 31, and charged with Felony Shoplifting.

For shoplifting to be considered a felony, the value of the items must be one thousand dollars or more.

Browning’s bond was set at $5,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X