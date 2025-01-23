Man arrested and charged with Grand Larceny in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Security video helped Tupelo Police nab a man suspected of doing illegal shopping in the mall parking lot.

On Monday, January 20, officers were called to the Mall at Barnes Crossing for a vehicle burglary.

A person there reported that several items had been stolen from the bed of their truck.

The officers were able to review security video that showed what they believed to be the suspect’s vehicle.

Later that day, officers spotted that vehicle and pulled it over.

The occupants were all arrested on multiple misdemeanor charges, but after further investigation, one of the group, Timothy Teeters of Nettleton, was charged with Grand Larceny.

His bond is set at $15,000.

