Man arrested and charged with sexual battery in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An Amory man has been arrested and charged with Sexual Battery following an investigation into an incident at North Mississippi Medical Center.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, on February 4, officers responded to NMMC on 830 South Gloster Street.

Medical staff told officers that a suspect had been seen inappropriately touching an unconscious patient.

The suspect and victim knew each other.

After further investigation, 41-year-old Bryan P. Bell was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

Bell’s bond is set at $35,000.

This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

