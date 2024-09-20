Man arrested, charged with drug possession in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of practicing law without a license finds himself back in jail.

Ray Charles Lenoir was charged with possession of crack cocaine and several misdemeanors.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the man was arrested today by deputies.

In a Facebook post, Crook said Lenoir was also indicted earlier this year on four counts of trafficking methamphetamine, sale of a controlled substance, and possession of cocaine.

Lenoir was arrested in 2023 for Practicing Law without a License.

Lenoir’s bond was set at $100,000.

