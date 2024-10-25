Man arrested, charged with First Degree Murder in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Police have released the name of the man charged with the crime and more details about the investigation.

20-year-old Rodricus Hurst Jr. was charged with first degree murder.

He was denied bond at a court hearing on October 25.

Investigators said Hurst is a family member of the victim.

Officers were called to Smokey Mountain Drive about 9 a.m. about an unknown medical call.

When pulling up to the scene, police saw Hurst standing in the street in front of the home.

TPD said Hurst did not comply with officers’ orders and was detained.

Once inside the house, police found the victim. It appears she had been shot multiple times.

Her name has not been released.

More details could be released later, as the investigation progresses.

