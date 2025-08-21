Man arrested/charged with grand larceny in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police put the brakes on a suspected lawn equipment thief.

In mid-July police were called to Storage City of Tupelo about a possible grand larceny case.

The victim said someone had stolen lawn equipment from their work vehicle.

Officers spoke to witnesses and reviewed security video from the scene.

Tuesday, they arrested Jamie Lober of Saltillo.

Lober was charged with one count of Grand Larceny.

A Municipal Court Judge ordered him to be held without bond.

