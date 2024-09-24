Man arrested for aggravated assault with a weapon in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – He’s been on the Columbus Police Department’s Most Wanted list for more than a month, now he’s in the Lowndes County Jail.

David Hall was arrested September 23.

Hall was wanted in connection with a shooting back in May and an armed robbery in early August.

That shooting on 17th Street South left two men injured.

The armed robbery occurred at the Sandfield One Stop.

As of now, Hall was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Weapon and Accessory After the Fact.

His bond has not been set.

