Man arrested for alleged counterfeit currency possession in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police made an arrest for alleged Possession of Counterfeit Currency.

According to Tupelo PD, on November 5, officers responded to Sully’s Pawn in reference to counterfeit currency.

Store personnel reported that a person had attempted to pay with several counterfeit $100 bills.

Officers made contact with the suspect, who was still on scene, and discovered he was in possession of a felony amount of counterfeit currency.

The suspect was taken to the Lee County Jail on an active misdemeanor warrant with the City of Tupelo.

A 62-year-old man from Bruce, Ron Powell, was charged with one count of felony possession of counterfeit currency.

Bond was set at $3,500.

This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

