Man arrested for alleged retaliation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police made an arrest for alleged Retaliation Against a Public Servant or Witness.
According to Tupelo PD, on November 6, the department was made aware of threats made toward a public official in retaliation for actions taken in the course of their official duties.
37-year-old Kenneth D. Cousin of Woodland was arrested in Chickasaw County for Retaliation Against a Public Servant or Witness and taken to the Lee County Jail.
Cousin is being held without bond.
This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.