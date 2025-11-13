Man arrested for alleged retaliation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police made an arrest for alleged Retaliation Against a Public Servant or Witness.

According to Tupelo PD, on November 6, the department was made aware of threats made toward a public official in retaliation for actions taken in the course of their official duties.

37-year-old Kenneth D. Cousin of Woodland was arrested in Chickasaw County for Retaliation Against a Public Servant or Witness and taken to the Lee County Jail.

Cousin is being held without bond.

This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X