Man arrested for allegedly breaking into home, robbing owner

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is being held without bond after reportedly breaking into a home and robbing the homeowner.

Monday, Tupelo police were called to a reported armed home invasion in the Chestnut Street area.

The homeowner told police that a man had forced his way into the residence and robbed him at gunpoint.

The victim was not injured.

The investigation led police to identify Wendell Lambert as the suspect.

Lambert was arrested the next day.

He is charged with one count of burglary of an Occupied Dwelling and one count of Armed Robbery.

Additional charges are pending.

