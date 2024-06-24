Man arrested for allegedly breaking into home, shooting it up

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of breaking into a home and shooting it up is in jail.

43-year-old Jermaine McKinney was charged with burglary, shooting into a dwelling, and a felon in possession of a weapon.

Investigators said the Clay County man went to a home on 16th Section Road in Oktibbeha County back on June 14.

As he was allegedly beating on the door, the victims escaped and called 911.

Deputies arrived to find a kicked-in door and bullet holes in the home.

McKinney turned himself into Clay County deputies and was later taken to Oktibbeha County.

He remains in jail.

