Man arrested for allegedly robbing gas station, forcing clerk into bathroom

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of robbing a gas station and forcing its clerk into a bathroom was arrested.

25-year-old Dallas White of Blue Springs was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and felony taking of a motor vehicle.

Tupelo police were called to the McCullough Boulevard store on Wednesday.

The clerk told officers a man came into the store with a knife and stole their car keys and cell phone. The clerk was forced into the bathroom and came out to see their vehicle was stolen.

Pontotoc officers spotted the stolen car a short time later. After a short chase, White was arrested.

He’s being held in jail without bond.

