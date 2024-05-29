Man arrested for allegedly shooting at family members

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is facing charges for allegedly shooting at his family members.

42-year-old Kelvin Nicholson was charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence and aggravated assault.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies were called to Nicholson’s home on Belle Circle on May 25.

Witnesses told deputies there was an argument and then Nicholson was accused of getting a gun and shooting it multiple times at one of the victims.

Investigators also believe he went and got a rifle out of his vehicle as the victims attempted to drive away in another car.

Shell casings were found at the scene.

Bond for Nicholson was set at $50,000.

