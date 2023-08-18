Man arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up jail in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A west Alabama man was accused of threatening to blow up a jail.

39-year-old Dennis Sagely of Moundville was charged with falsely reporting a terrorist threat and rendering false alarm.

Pickens County Sheriff Jordan Powell said Sagely called the sheriff’s department on Wednesday night and said he had enough artillery to take out the jail.

Powell told WCBI that Sagely was arrested later that night in Tuscaloosa County for public intoxication.

He was charged in Pickens County Thursday.

