Man arrested for armed robbery at a hotel in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting and robbery at a hotel leads to the arrest of an Oxford man.
18-year-old Christopher Suggs Jr. was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Oxford police said officers were called to a hotel room on October 20 for a report about gunfire.
No one was inside the room when police arrived. A short time later a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital.
Investigators believe several people were in the hotel room when an argument occurred and Suggs demanded money.
There was a struggle and shots were fired.
The victim had non-life-threatening injuries.
Suggs was arrested on October 21.
The investigation is continuing.
