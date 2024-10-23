Man arrested for armed robbery at a hotel in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting and robbery at a hotel leads to the arrest of an Oxford man.

18-year-old Christopher Suggs Jr. was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Oxford police said officers were called to a hotel room on October 20 for a report about gunfire.

No one was inside the room when police arrived. A short time later a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital.

Investigators believe several people were in the hotel room when an argument occurred and Suggs demanded money.

There was a struggle and shots were fired.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Suggs was arrested on October 21.

The investigation is continuing.

