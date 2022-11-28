Man arrested for armed robbery at Starkville gas station on Thanksgiving

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Maben man is accused of taking more than a good meal on Thanksgiving.

He’s now charged with a serious crime.

21-year-old Demontavis Jones was charged with armed robbery.

In a Facebook post, the Starkville Police Department said the hold-up happened in the parking lot of the Fast Break gas station on Highway 182 West.

Investigators believed the victim’s car was left running outside the store and the suspect was in the driver’s seat when the victim returned.

The alleged incident happened at about 2:30 on Thanksgiving morning.

More arrests are expected.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

