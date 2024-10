Man arrested for arson at Independent Furniture in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest is made after a fire at Tupelo furniture manufacturer.

36-year-old Michael Long was charged with second degree arson.

Tupelo police said officers were called to Independent Furniture about the arson on October 11.

Several thousand dollars worth of business materials were damaged after being set on fire.

Long was given a $50,000 bond.

