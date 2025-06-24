Man arrested for assaulting an officer in Pontotoc Co.

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man has been accused of fighting with law enforcement during a traffic stop.

34-year-old Jimmie Townsend was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office reports Townsend was pulled over this past weekend, near Lee Line Road.

Investigators said when Townsend was told he was being arrested for an outstanding warrant, he attacked the deputy.

There was a quote “prolonged physical altercation”.

Bond for Townsend was set at $5,000.

