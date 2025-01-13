Man arrested for burglary and credit card fraud in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An online purchase lands a Belden man in the Lee County Jail.

On Thursday, January 9, Tupelo Police were called to Fair Oaks Drive for a reported car burglary.

The owner told officers that a purse had been taken from the car.

A credit card that had been in the purse had also reportedly been used to transfer money to a PayPal account.

Police identified Myles Thompson of Belden as a suspect.

Thompson was arrested the next day.

He was charged with one count of felony Burglary of a Vehicle and one felony count of Credit Card Fraud.

Thompson’s bond was set at $10,000.

