Man arrested for burglary and credit card fraud in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An online purchase lands a Belden man in the Lee County Jail.
On Thursday, January 9, Tupelo Police were called to Fair Oaks Drive for a reported car burglary.
The owner told officers that a purse had been taken from the car.
A credit card that had been in the purse had also reportedly been used to transfer money to a PayPal account.
Police identified Myles Thompson of Belden as a suspect.
Thompson was arrested the next day.
He was charged with one count of felony Burglary of a Vehicle and one felony count of Credit Card Fraud.
Thompson’s bond was set at $10,000.