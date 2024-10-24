Man arrested for burglary at Big Lenny’s in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man has a second run-in with the law in as many months.

On October 17, Tupelo Police responded to a burglary at Big Lenny’s Storage on Washington Street.

They were told that several items had been stolen from a storage unit there.

The business was able to provide video surveillance footage showing a possible suspect.

Police identified that suspect as Christopher Morgan.

He was arrested on October 22, and was charged with Burglary of a Commercial Building.

A municipal judge ordered him held without bond on this charge.

Back in August of this year, Morgan was arrested on a charge of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and had been released on a $5,000 bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.