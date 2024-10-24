Man arrested for burglary at Big Lenny’s in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man has a second run-in with the law in as many months.
On October 17, Tupelo Police responded to a burglary at Big Lenny’s Storage on Washington Street.
They were told that several items had been stolen from a storage unit there.
The business was able to provide video surveillance footage showing a possible suspect.
Police identified that suspect as Christopher Morgan.
He was arrested on October 22, and was charged with Burglary of a Commercial Building.
A municipal judge ordered him held without bond on this charge.
Back in August of this year, Morgan was arrested on a charge of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and had been released on a $5,000 bond.