Man arrested for child pornography in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A tip to Oxford police leads to a child pornography arrest.

23-year-old Chasyn Bowers was charged child pornography.

OPD said a detective received a tip on October 25.

That led to search warrants across online platforms.

Bowers was arrested on November 6, on Anderson Road.

Bond has not been set.

