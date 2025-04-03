Man arrested for child sex abuse in Lafayette County
LAFAYETE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lafayette County deputies make an arrest in a child sex abuse case.
On Friday, March 28, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of sexual abuse of a child.
They immediately began an investigation.
Kerrium Montrell Kinds of Oxford was identified as a suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Deputies located Kinds and arrested him on Monday, March 31.
His bond was set at $50,000, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him.
He is currently in the Lafayette County Jail.