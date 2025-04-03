Man arrested for child sex abuse in Lafayette County

LAFAYETE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lafayette County deputies make an arrest in a child sex abuse case.

On Friday, March 28, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of sexual abuse of a child.

They immediately began an investigation.

Kerrium Montrell Kinds of Oxford was identified as a suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Deputies located Kinds and arrested him on Monday, March 31.

His bond was set at $50,000, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him.

He is currently in the Lafayette County Jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.