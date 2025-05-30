Man arrested for child sex crime charges in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia man is in the Lowndes County Jail on child sex charges.

Detectives with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested 62-year-old Charles Raymond Hughes earlier today, on May 30.

Hughes was charged with Sexual Battery and Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes.

The arrest comes after an investigation that began earlier this month when a family member reported that Hughes had inappropriately touched a child he reportedly had custodial access to.

Investigators said the victim told the family member that Hughes had engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with her.

The victim in this case is under the age of 12 and has since moved out of state with her mother.

A forensic interview was conducted in which the victim reportedly detailed multiple incidents.

The case is still under investigation, and more charges are possible.

Hughes has not had his initial court appearance.

